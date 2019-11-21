Local residents earn degree from WGU

SALT LAKE CITY – The following Fallbrook residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university held its 71st commencement ceremonies in Cincinnati; its 72nd commencement in Anaheim; its 73rd commencement in Salt Lake City and its 74th commencement in Seattle in spring and summer 2019 to celebrate the recent graduation of more than 10,000 students from across the country.

Dawn Aguero earned her master’s degree in nursing leadership and management.

Michael Malone earned his Master of Business Administration.

Eileen Vido earned her master...