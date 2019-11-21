Crash closes part of southbound Mission Road Nov. 18

A crash Monday afternoon, Nov. 18, blocks lanes of southbound Mission Road near Ammunition Road in Fallbrook.

A pileup crash partially shut down a Fallbrook roadway early Monday afternoon, Nov. 18.

The collision, which involved three vehicles, was reported around 1:15 p.m. on southbound Mission Road just south of Ammunition Road, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

Three people complained of pain, but all declined medical assistance and were not hospitalized, North County Fire spokesman John Choi said.

Mission Road was shut down for about an hour after the crash.