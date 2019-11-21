Probation receives grant to monitor high-risk, repeat DUI offenders

The San Diego County Probation Department received a $369,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to supervise high-risk, repeat DUI offenders with suspended or revoked licenses.

"The grant helps our officers provide intensive supervision to felony DUI offenders and we are grateful for it," Ruben Leyva, assistant chief probation officer, said. "It partially funds positions and enables officers to conduct compliance checks after hours. Without this important funding, high-risk DUI offenders would not be properly supervised due to the increasing numbers of high-risk and repeat...