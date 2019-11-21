Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

San Diegan among 2 military fliers killed in Oklahoma jet crash

 
Last updated 11/22/2019 at 5:47pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A U.S. Air Force student pilot from San Diego was among two military fliers killed this week in the crash of a supersonic jet in Oklahoma, military officials reported today.

Travis Wilkie, 23, a second lieutenant assigned to the 71st Student Squadron, died Thursday morning when the T-38C Talon training aircraft he was in went down during a routine formation flight at Vance Air Force Base, according to officials at the air station north of Oklahoma City.

Wilkie, an alumnus of La Jolla Country Day School in University City, was recently commissioned into the Air Force and as...



