Armed with knowledge, brick and mortar stores can survive
Last updated 12/1/2019 at 1:20am
Brick and mortar store fronts are becoming a thing of the past. You've heard the chatter; you've seen major retailers like Macy's, Dress Barn, Pier One Imports and Walgreens shutter stores. But is brick and mortar really dying, or just evolving into something new?
Cheyenne Robinson, an account executive with Buxton, a leader in customer analytics which provides in-depth analysis of customer data to identify, attract and retain the most profitable customers to thousands of retail customers, doesn't seem to think so. Robinson showed an entirely different story from what is commonly believed d...
