Garden club meeting to feature "Festive Florals," Dec. 10

FALLBROOK – David Root will be the featured speaker at the Tuesday, Dec. 10, Fallbrook Garden Club meeting at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane.

Root's career as a floral designer was a natural outgrowth of his 11 years as a hair designer. In 1990, his creative instincts spontaneously led him to become one of the hundreds of volunteers, known as "petal pushers," who work on the spectacular floats in Pasadena's Rose Parade.

Since that time, his talent and subsequent widespread recognition in the floral industry have bloomed. Root's imaginative ideas and unique creations have captured more than 175 awards, from New York to California.

In 2017, he was the recipient of one of the most prestigious awards on the West Coast, California State Floral Association Top Ten winner.

Root's dynamic stage presence, combined with his intensive studies in the art of floristry, have made him a highly sought-after lecturer, demonstrator and instructor.

The meeting includes social time and potluck at 12:30 p.m., business meeting at 1 with the program starting at 2. The public is welcome.

For more information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.