FLC, Armed Services YMCA, Fallbrook Center for the Arts receives Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grants

The Fallbrook Land Conservancy, the Camp Pendleton Armed Services YMCA and the Fallbrook Center for the Arts were given Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grants during the Nov. 19 San Diego County Board of Supervisors’ meeting.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote allocated $50,000 to the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, $20,000 for the Armed Services YMCA and $15,000 to the Fallbrook Center for the Arts. The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funding was from the District Five budget of Supervisor Jim Desmond.

Each county supervisor has an annual $2 million discretionary Neighborhood Reinvestment Program budget. The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program is intended to provide grants to nonprofit organizations for the furtherance of public purposes at the regional and community levels. In addition to nonprofit organizations, county supervisors can also fund schools and fire departments, and supervisors can also use money from their budgets to supplement other county funding for specific county projects such as parks, roads and libraries. Each county supervisor recommends the allocation of their Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funds, although those allocations must be approved by a majority of the board.

The Fallbrook Land Conservancy is a nonprofit organization which was founded in 1988 to preserve and enhance Fallbrook’s rural character and natural beauty. The conservancy owns and manages more than 2,100 acres of open space and has conservation easements on 995 acres. The Fallbrook Land Conservancy provides free access to the public at its preserves.

The Fallbrook Land Conservancy ownership includes the Monserate Mountain Preserve, and the Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant will be used for road repairs and trail improvements including signage, fencing and kiosks which will be located at Horse Creek Ranch Road and Stewart Crest Road.

“It’s important to continue to improve our communities,” Desmond said. “The signage, fencing and kiosks all will be a big asset to Fallbrook.”

The Camp Pendleton Armed Services YMCA has been providing services to Marine Corps members and their families since 1943. The mission of that YMCA chapter is to enhance the lives of military members and their families through programs relevant to the challenge of military life and more than 20 programs are offered each year. The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funding will be used to purchase a storage unit, toys, strollers, wagons and pop-up canopy tents for the YMCA’s holiday and youth fevelopmental programs.

“The Armed Services YMCA is a fantastic organization,” Desmond said. “The storage unit will be vital to keeping their supplies and necessary items.”

Fallbrook Center for the Arts Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to use art including art education as an economic stimulus for Fallbrook. The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program money will be used for parking lot repair and striping, sign installation and railing repair for the Fallbrook Art Center at 103 S. Main Avenue and the Fallbrook School of the Arts at 310 E. Alvarado St. The grant funding may also be used to purchase computers, chairs and a copy machine and for one-time website expenses.

“Arts often get overlooked, and I want to make sure they get the necessary funding,” Desmond said. “The Fallbrook Center for the Arts will benefit greatly from this equipment.”