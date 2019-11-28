Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

FSI donates money toward skatepark construction

 
Last updated 11/30/2019 at 11:11pm

Shane Gibson photo

FSI Secretary/Treasurer Michelle Albanna, left, and FSI President Sean O'Callaghan, right, present a check to Megan Jackson-Croft, Community Center Events Coordinator, to go toward the construction of a skatepark within a multi-use park in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – The County Board of Supervisors voted Oct. 16 to accept a donation from Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. in the amount of $20,000 toward the construction of a skatepark in a county planned multi-use park.

The check was presented Nov. 21 to Megan Jackson-Croft, Community Center Events Coordinator, by FSI President Sean O'Callaghan and FSI Secretary/Treasurer Michelle Albanna.

Since San Diego County Department of Parks & Recreation announced in 2018 that they were spearheading a construction project for a skatepark within a multi-purpose park and Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. is no long...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
