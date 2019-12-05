Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Butterworth recognized for letter of gratitude

 
Last updated 12/5/2019 at 8:59pm

Attending the recognition ceremony at Sullivan Middle School are, from left, Steve Butterworth, Katherine Economou, Emilie Butterworth and Rachael Janikowski.

FALLBROOK – With another Nov. 11 passing, Bonsall Middle School teacher Rachel Janikowski said, "It is important to remind and educate our youth to take a moment to say thank you to our veterans."

The Sullivan language arts teachers gave their students a lesson on letter writing, with the challenge to write a letter of gratitude to a U.S. veteran.

Out of 160 letters, one stood out. Emilie Butterworth, age 11, wrote a letter that expressed her appreciation for the future she will have because of the sacrifices made by the brave service members.

She was awarded a Certificate of Achievemen...



