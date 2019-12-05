Fallbrook garden blooms anew with students' imagination

The ESL students who are cultivating the Fallbrook Community Garden include, from left, back row, Vinodchandra Khatri, Azucena Hernández, Marcia Burge, Jovita Calvo, Yolanda Torres, Pascuala Lucas and daughter Grace, Susana Rivas and son Max, Rosa Herrera, Olga Hernández, Yuka Pedraza and son Gianni, Macaria Moreno and Giselle Espinoza; front row, Ilda Rodríguez and son Axel, Emelia Damián, Ceferina Gaspar de Gregorio, Norma Díaz, instructor Sheri Cully, Van Lam, Marisela López and Norma Leticia Leyva.

Education to Career Network of North San Diego County

Special to The Village News

If residents took a stroll through the Fallbrook Community Garden on a sunny afternoon earlier this fall, they would have enjoyed a scene of plentiful homegrown fruits and vegetables that provided healthy organic meal options for local residents and their families.

From tomatoes to squash and corn to chili peppers, a wide variety of carefully maintained crops were cultivated and recently harvested throughout 30 plots, which are currently being prepared for the planting of winter vegetables.

As prosperous as...