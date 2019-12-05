Free sandbags and sand available for county residents

San Diego County recently experienced a second round of rainstorms, but if residents haven't picked up some free sandbags yet there's still time to do it.

The county and Cal Fire are providing free sand and bags to residents in unincorporated areas at numerous fire stations around the county.

Rain can cause flooding and erosion, particularly in areas that aren't covered by plants, landscaping, grass and trees and that includes areas covered by concrete or laid bare by drought or fire.

Rain runoff can sweep topsoil, mud, plant material and debris off land and downstream where it can damag...