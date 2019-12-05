Tax dollars seek projects

I am a weary taxpayer. I am becoming wearier every year as every branch of government strives to reach deeper and deeper into my pocket for more taxes while seeking ways to eliminate tax breaks through SALT legislation and repeated attacks on Proposition 13, etc., and inventing ways to spend the extra taxes they collect.

Case in point: The Nov. 21 issue of The Village News contained several articles regarding tax dollars searching for projects.

The Adult Distracted Driver Campaign is a yearlong program to educate drivers of the hazards of using cell phones and texting while driving, funde...