Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

A Thank you to Bonsall supporters

 
Last updated 12/12/2019 at 9:46pm



The Bonsall Chamber of Commerce would like to say Thank you to our wonderful friends and neighbors that came out for the second annual Bonsall Community Tree Lighting Nov. 30. It was a beautiful evening and we are truly thankful to be a part of this wonderful community.

We would like to especially thank our sponsors: SDG&E, Senator Brian Jones, PJA Insurance and Foto Booth Images. With the generosity of these supporters it allows us to put on a completely free community event with Horse drawn carriage rides, photo booth, activities and crafts for the kids, and don’t forget the popcorn and hot cocoa. For this we are eternally grateful to you.

To River Village Properties and the guys, you are the greatest! Without your many days of putting lights on the tree (in the rain), in addition to all the other things you had to do, you did a wonderful job and Bonsall has a beautiful tree, Thank you.

We are already looking forward to next year.

Ruthie Harris

Bonsall Chamber of Commerce

 
Village News

