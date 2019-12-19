Storm dumps rain, snow on county

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A winter storm brought rain and snowfall to San Diego County Thursday, with another storm slated to hit the region early next week following a brief reprieve this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that will be in effect until 6 p.m. in the county mountains, which are expected to receive another two to five inches of snow, primarily in areas above 3,500 feet.

Snowy mountain conditions led authorities to shut down portions of Interstate 8 and state Route 79, but lanes were reopened just before noon.

Chain controls are in effect for two-wheel drive vehicles on Sunrise Highway between Old Highway and state Route 79, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Heavy snowfall could limit visibility and cause tree branches to fall. NWS officials advised that travelers driving in the mountains should keep extra flashlights, food and water in the vehicle in case of an emergency.

The NWS issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for coastal and inland valley areas, including San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon and Chula Vista, though the advisory expired mid-morning.

Rainfall caused water levels in the San Diego River near Fashion Valley to rise above 10 feet around 10 a.m., the highest point it has reached this year, according to the NWS.

By late afternoon, Oceanside and Escondido received the most rain over the past 24 hours at 1.63 inches. Other notable rain totals include 1.61 inches in San Onofre, 1.47 inches in Skyline Ranch, 1.45 inches in Deer Springs, 1.43 inches in Mission Beach, 1.41 inches in Lemon Grove and 1.41 inches in Santee.

More flooding will be possible until conditions dry up by Friday morning.

While the wet conditions are expected to let up this weekend, another storm is on track to reach San Diego County on Monday and could bring light precipitation through Tuesday, forecasters said.

The NWS predicted as much as 10 inches of snow in San Diego County mountain areas at and above 6,000 feet during next week's storm.