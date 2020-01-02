Pupils' artwork featured in water calendar

All 14 winners of FPUD's calendar contest pose with their winning artwork, teachers and FPUD staff.

FALLBROOK – Fourth-graders from Fallbrook schools put pens, crayons and watercolors to paper to color the best and brightest water-conservation posters. But of the 250 posters colored, only 14 made it into the final product: the 2020 "Be Water Smart" calendar.

Twelve of those winning images appear inside the calendar – one for each of the 12 months of the year; another image is printed on the cover and the other is for January 2021.

The calendars are now available for free at the Fallbrook Public Utility District office, while supplies last.

The pupils' colorful images vividly depict the contest's theme. FPUD judges scrutinized the entries to find the most eye-catching images illustrating the need for saving water.

Those top Fallbrook artists were recognized at the Dec. 9 board of directors meeting. Each received a gift card to Walmart, school supplies, a signed certificate of commendation and their artwork was matted and framed for them. Three also won a T-shirt with their winning artwork printed on it: the first-, second- and third-place winners.

The first place is Anahy Ambriz of Maie Ellis Elementary. Second and third place are, respectively: Samantha Mejia and Brisa Bailon also of Maie Ellis Elementary.

First place winner Anahy Ambriz holds a T-shirt with her water-conservation poster printed on it while FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee holds her framed artwork and ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­FPUD Board Vice-President Jennifer DeMeo holds the first-place certificate.

The annual contest is open only to FPUD fourth-graders because they have learned about water conservation and the water cycle by the fourth grade. Pupils from Fallbrook STEM Academy, William H. Frazier, La Paloma, Maie Ellis and Live Oak elementary schools submitted entries.

The contest objective is to find the most eye-catching images illustrating the need for saving water. All 14 pieces of artwork will be displayed on the FPUD website. They will also be displayed in the FPUD board room for a year and will be used in the district's social media posts on Facebook and Twitter.

The other winners are Leo Quick of Fallbrook STEM Academy, Kelly Jaimes of William H. Frazier Elementary, Isabella Magana, Alexandro Rojas, Gizalle Amezquita, and Ares Miramontes of Maie Ellis Elementary, Kayla Arango, Nya Lin Ramirez and Abigail Perez and Jennifer Wiscott of La Paloma Elementary and Oscar Tovar of Live Oak Elementary.

Submitted by Fallbrook Public Utility District.