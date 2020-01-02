Transitions Program wins Economic Development Award

CARLSBAD – A trailblazing program at Palomar College that is helping formerly incarcerated students get back on their feet was recognized at the 2019 North County Excellence in Economic Development luncheon in Carlsbad, Dec. 12.

After a year of significant expansion, including the first classes inside the Vista Detention Facility, Palomar’s “Corrections to College” program honored for contributing to the region’s economy.

Known as “Transitions,” the program was named the Higher Education award winner from the San Diego North Economic Development Council.

“As a result of the...