Collier finishes first Palomar College season at state cross-country meet

After graduating from Bonsall High School in 2019 Max Collier became the first former Bonsall High School cross-country runner to compete in college, and his Palomar College season ended at the state meet.

“It was very fun to continue my cross-country career,” Collier said.

Collier said that being the first former Bonsall High School runner to compete in college makes him a role model for others.

“It feels great to be one of the first,” he said.

Hugh Gerhardt is Palomar College’s men’s cross-country coach.

“We met on campus, and we had a discussion about cross-country. I...