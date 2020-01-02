Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Collier finishes first Palomar College season at state cross-country meet

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/2/2020 at 10:48pm



After graduating from Bonsall High School in 2019 Max Collier became the first former Bonsall High School cross-country runner to compete in college, and his Palomar College season ended at the state meet.

“It was very fun to continue my cross-country career,” Collier said.

Collier said that being the first former Bonsall High School runner to compete in college makes him a role model for others.

“It feels great to be one of the first,” he said.

Hugh Gerhardt is Palomar College’s men’s cross-country coach.

“We met on campus, and we had a discussion about cross-country. I...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/03/2020 22:46