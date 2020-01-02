Collier finishes first Palomar College season at state cross-country meet
After graduating from Bonsall High School in 2019 Max Collier became the first former Bonsall High School cross-country runner to compete in college, and his Palomar College season ended at the state meet.
“It was very fun to continue my cross-country career,” Collier said.
Collier said that being the first former Bonsall High School runner to compete in college makes him a role model for others.
“It feels great to be one of the first,” he said.
Hugh Gerhardt is Palomar College’s men’s cross-country coach.
