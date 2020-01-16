Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fire chief offers a year in review

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/20/2020 at 7:52pm



Chief Stephen Abbott

North County Fire Protection District

For many reasons, 2019 proved to be a bellwether year for the North County Fire Protection District. With the advent of heavy rains, we actually had more vegetation fires than in previous years due to the presence of light flashy fuels.

Notwithstanding the wetting rains increased live fuel moisture such that those fires by-and-large did not get out of control throughout the state.

By the same token, with the repealing of the individual mandate for health insurance, many people chose to drop their coverage. As a result, there was no...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/21/2020 05:35