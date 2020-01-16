Fire chief offers a year in review

Chief Stephen Abbott

North County Fire Protection District

For many reasons, 2019 proved to be a bellwether year for the North County Fire Protection District. With the advent of heavy rains, we actually had more vegetation fires than in previous years due to the presence of light flashy fuels.

Notwithstanding the wetting rains increased live fuel moisture such that those fires by-and-large did not get out of control throughout the state.

By the same token, with the repealing of the individual mandate for health insurance, many people chose to drop their coverage. As a result, there was no...