Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jose A. Alvarez
San Diego County Communications Office 

Top baby names in San Diego County in 2019 and past decade

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/20/2020 at 8:19pm

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency records all births in the region.

The county saw 36,591 babies born in the region in 2019: 18,633 boys and 17,958 girls. Figures for 2019 are preliminary.

In the past decade, 425,175 babies were born in San Diego County: 217,801 boys and 207,372 girls.

Below are the top baby names parents chose in 2019 and the past decade. See which ones topped the list in 2018 and how they ranked in 2017.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.






 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019