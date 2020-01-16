Top baby names in San Diego County in 2019 and past decade

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency records all births in the region.

The county saw 36,591 babies born in the region in 2019: 18,633 boys and 17,958 girls. Figures for 2019 are preliminary.

In the past decade, 425,175 babies were born in San Diego County: 217,801 boys and 207,372 girls.

Below are the top baby names parents chose in 2019 and the past decade. See which ones topped the list in 2018 and how they ranked in 2017.

...