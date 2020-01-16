Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Lady Warriors grab a win over the Eagles

Warriors girls water polo rolling so far this season

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/17/2020 at 6:59pm

Fallbrook Union High School's girls varsity water polo team is enjoying a great start to the season and Monday morning, head coach Sean Redmond was a little anxious.

Anxious may not be the right word, how about anxiously excited?

"We're patiently waiting for the power rankings to come out," Redmond said. "They should have been out this morning but they're not."

The rankings will help Redmond and the team figure out where they stand countywide – and considering they boast a 14-2 overall record this season with one of those losses coming in triple overtime – they should be standing on sol...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/20/2020 01:09