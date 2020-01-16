Lady Warriors grab a win over the Eagles

Warriors girls water polo rolling so far this season

Fallbrook Union High School's girls varsity water polo team is enjoying a great start to the season and Monday morning, head coach Sean Redmond was a little anxious.

Anxious may not be the right word, how about anxiously excited?

"We're patiently waiting for the power rankings to come out," Redmond said. "They should have been out this morning but they're not."

The rankings will help Redmond and the team figure out where they stand countywide – and considering they boast a 14-2 overall record this season with one of those losses coming in triple overtime – they should be standing on sol...