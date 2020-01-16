Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Rugby teams playing at home

 
Last updated 1/17/2020 at 4:57pm

Youth athletes train on the scrum machine at Potter Jr. High School.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Rugby and the Fallbrook High School varsity rugby teams both have home matches the weekend of Jan. 18. High school varsity rugby plays against Mira Costa High School at the Fallbrook High School Stadium at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18.

Fallbrook Youth Rugby will be hosting teams Saturday, Jan. 18, from Belmont Shores, Temecula and Valley Center at Potter Jr. High School. Matches start at 8:30 a.m. and will end around 1 p.m.

Youth Rugby President Allen Day encouraging all to support the Fallbrook Rugby programs said, "The youth league is where the kids learn correct positioning and how to play the game while at the high school level those skills are tested at a more advanced level of play. Also, it is a fun sport to watch."

The high school varsity rugby schedule can be found on their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/FallbrookBoysHSRugby/ and the youth rugby league can be followed on their Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/groups/fallbrookyouthrugby/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Youth Rugby.

 
