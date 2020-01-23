Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Climate justice talk set for Jan. 28

 
Last updated 1/24/2020 at 1:32am

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk about climate, equality and environmental justice led by anthropologist and environmental activist Dr. Cody Petterson.

The talk will be held Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m., in the Community Room at Fallbrook Library.

Petterson will lead a thought-provoking discussion on the interdependence of the present economic, political and climate crises. He will describe why he believes it is impossible to achieve sustainability without equity and environmental justice.

Petterson's day job is director of the Sequoia Foundation. Since its inception in 1983, the Sequoia Foundation has conducted a broad array of environmental epidemiology and public health research projects from Superfund Sites to climate change research. They specialize in working with underserved and indigenous populations to ensure that all people are able to participate in decisions to protect their health and environment.

The public is welcome. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.

 
