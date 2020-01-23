County, Tri-City to build psychiatric facility in Oceanside

The San Diego Board of Supervisors voted Jan. 15 to enter into an agreement with Tri-City Healthcare District to build a psychiatric health facility in Oceanside.

The county will contribute $17.4 million to build the 16-bed facility, which will be located on vacant land at the Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside. Tri-City will operate the hospital.

In 2018, Tri-City Healthcare District closed its behavioral health unit, which provided adult inpatient psychiatric services, and its crisis stabilization unit.

Since then, meeting the urgent and emergent behavioral health needs of North San Die...