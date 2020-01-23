Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

DeMaio campaign visits Temecula

 
Last updated 1/25/2020 at 6:18am

Carl DeMaio, a Republican who is running to replace Duncan Hunter in the 50th Congressional District, addresses supporters at a town hall event in Temecula, Jan. 18. Valley News/Will Fritz photo

Carl DeMaio was in southwest Riverside County recently for two town hall events.

DeMaio, a Republican who is running for the 50th Congressional District seat vacated by former Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, R-Alpine, was at the Temecula Public Library Monday, Jan. 13, to discuss homelessness and the Temecula Valley Elks Lodge Saturday, Jan. 18, for an event focusing on border security.

At the Saturday town hall, DeMaio covered border-related topics like sewage contamination in the Tijuana River Valley area.

"San Diego County had to shut down our beaches 131 out of 365 days because of Tijuana's raw...



