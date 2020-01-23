Drug use has consequences

For the last decade artists in the music industry have glorified drug use without making a mention of the consequences that they really cause. It went from glorifying drug dealing to glorifying the use of codeine, molly, weed, OxyContin, cocaine, you name it, and it’s referenced in at least one of your favorite artists songs.

In the past 10 years, there have been a number of drug overdose deaths in the industry. From Mac Miller to Lil Peep, Whitney Houston, Prince, Tom Petty, Juice World, Amy Winehouse, Michael Jackson and Rick James.

With this I have noticed a ton of artists speaking out on the awareness of drugs and suicide. From Logic to Lecrae, 50 Cent, Macklemore, Common and Eminem. The drug crisis we are in has opened artists minds up to how influential their work can really be.

Juicy J made headlines for apologizing for promoting drug use. I hope it sets the tone for this decade to come because things need to make a change for the better and what better way than the music industry to start this amazing trend.

For more information on this trend, visit http://www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/juicy-j-makes-headlines-apologizing-for-promoting-drug-use.html. If you are in need of a referral to a treatment center, call us at (877) 841-5509.

Shauna Krout