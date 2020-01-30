Audrey Sue Rigney, a dedicated wife, mother and lifelong community volunteer died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, with family by her side. She was born in Van Buren, Arkansas, the third daughter of five children of John and Gladys Blevines.

Her family moved to Tucson, Arizona, when she was a young child where she later graduated from Tucson High School before moving to Hollywood to live with her sister. There she met Francis Joseph (Joe) Rigney and became a military wife, living first in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, and later Vista.

They eventually moved to Fallbrook where Joe was the business manager – assistant superintendent of the Fallbrook Union High School and they raised their children.

Audrey was a nurturing soul who dedicated her life to her family, friends and community. Actively involved in the community, at different times she wore the hat of a Bonsall Union School District PTA president, an election poll worker, a pink lady at the former Fallbrook Hospital and an avid library volunteer, just to name a few of her activities.

Audrey was preceded by the death of her husband Joe, her parents and siblings. She is survived by her three children, Lorna, Farrell and Ed and her four grandchildren, Sierra, Connor, Piper and Joseph.

A small family and neighborhood gathering was held Jan. 5 to celebrate her life. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and always remembered in their hearts.

In lieu of flowers, the Rigney family suggested that a donation be made in Audrey's memory to foundationforseniorcare.org or (760) 723-7570.