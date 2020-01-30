U.S. forces recover bodies from plane crash site in Afghanistan: officials say
Jack Phillips
The Epoch Times
Bodies of the crew members who were killed in a U.S. military plane crash in Afghanistan's Ghazni province were recovered, according to Afghan officials.
Ghazni police chief Khaled Wardak told Radio Free Europe Tuesday, Jan. 28, that American military helicopters landed at the crash site while Afghan security forces reinforced them.
"Following the removal of the bodies, our forces have moved back to their bases. We don't know where the foreigners have taken the bodies," Wardak told the broadcaster.
Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, the head of the provincial council in Ghaz...
