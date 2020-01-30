Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

U.S. forces recover bodies from plane crash site in Afghanistan: officials say

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/3/2020 at 12:39am

The wreckage of a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, is seen Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Saifullah Maftoon/AP photo

Jack Phillips

The Epoch Times

Bodies of the crew members who were killed in a U.S. military plane crash in Afghanistan's Ghazni province were recovered, according to Afghan officials.

Ghazni police chief Khaled Wardak told Radio Free Europe Tuesday, Jan. 28, that American military helicopters landed at the crash site while Afghan security forces reinforced them.

"Following the removal of the bodies, our forces have moved back to their bases. We don't know where the foreigners have taken the bodies," Wardak told the broadcaster.

Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, the head of the provincial council in Ghaz...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/04/2020 15:03