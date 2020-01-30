California consumers received more than $22.2 million in FTC refunds

LOS ANGELES – New data released by the Federal Trade Commission shows that consumers across California received $22,202,991 in refund checks from the FTC in 2019.

In addition to refunds, the newly released data also shows that California residents filed 345,259 complaints with the FTC last year. The most common category of complaints received from California consumers was identity theft, followed by impostor scams, credit reporting issues, telephone and mobile services and banks and lenders. Consumers in California reported losing $187,067,645 to scams and fraud.

Reports from around the c...