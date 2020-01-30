Chamber announces events for February

Last updated 1/31/2020 at 11:27am

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is offering its monthly events as follows:

Feb. 3 – First Monday Coffee at the Chamber office; 8:30 a.m.

Feb. 3 – Educational Seminar: Understanding Your Chamber Member Benefits; 9:30 at the Chamber office

Feb. 13 – SunUpper at Innovative Healthcare Consultants, 8 a.m.; 746 S. Main Ave., Suite B, Fallbrook

Feb. 19 – SunDowner at George’s Plumbing, hosted by Fallbrook Village Rotary Club; 5:30 p.m.; 1175 E. Mission Road (upstairs)

Feb. 27 – Dinner Mob at Harry’s Sports Bar and Grill; 5 p.m., 125 S. Main Ave.

The chamber office is...