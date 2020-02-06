Ticktockers care for local trees

National Charity League community service volunteers, from left, Ticktocker daughter Gabriella Perko, Patroness mother Erica Perko and Ticktocker Leila Perko have enjoyed time together by adopting three trees on Main Avenue in downtown Fallbrook for the past year.

FALLBROOK – National Charity League Ticktocker daughters are caring for Fallbrook's downtown Community Forest.

The Perko family is giving up their year of commitment as both girls, Gabriella and Leila Perko, are moving on to their future, broadening their education.

Gabriella Perko is a graduating senior and is awaiting responses from her university applications. She has earned 1,710 community service hours with her six-year involvement in the NCL Inc. Leila Perko, a junior, is avidly pursuing a vet assistant certification. She is a team member of San Diego Zoo Conservation Corp.

Trees...