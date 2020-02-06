Art of the Avocado competition calls for entries

FALLBROOK – The Art of the Avocado Competition, part of Fallbrook’s annual Avocado Festival, is now calling for entries thanks to the continuing generous sponsorship of Fallbrook Propane Gas Company. This year is its 15th anniversary.

Any artistic medium may be submitted – the only restriction is that an “avocado” must be easily identifiable in all pieces.

Three categories: two-dimensional and three-dimensional cash prizes awarded in each: first place – $300, second place – $200, and third place – $100. The photography category is limited to the first 10 registered entries ...