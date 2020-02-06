Discover solar with New Day Solar

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Last updated 2/6/2020 at 5:43pm

Solar has become affordable for many homeowners.

MURRIETA – Solar has become affordable for many homeowners. With no money down and a 12-year solar loan, homeowners can own a solar system for loan payments typically less than their monthly pre-solar electric bill, according to New Day Solar, a family owned solar installation company in Murrieta.

New Day Solar, founded by Scott and Mary Carlson in Murrieta, has installed over 4,000 solar electric systems in the past 31 years.

The solar panels and inverters installed by New Day Solar include a 25-year manufacturer warranty. The solar company said there is still a 26% federal tax credit available.

New Day Solar was founded by Scott and Mary Carlson, installing over 4,000 solar electric systems in the past 31 years. Carlson and his team installed some of the first solar electric systems in Southern California, providing customers with customer service, fair pricing and industry leading expertise. Quality, honesty and integrity are the company's core values, and every aspect of New Day Solar's business is based on these principles, Carlson said.

Call New Day Solar for a free no-obligation site visit at (951) 927-7652 or visit http://www.newdaysolar.com.

Submitted by New Day Solar.

 
