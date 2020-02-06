Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Second flight from Wuhan arrives in San Diego

 
Last updated 2/7/2020 at 10:35am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A second plane carrying evacuees from Wuhan landed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Friday morning after a brief stopover in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The plane landed at MCAS Miramar shortly before 8:50 a.m. It was not immediately clear how many passengers were aboard.

The passengers will be quarantined for two weeks as federally mandated, according to MCAS Miramar.

The first flight arrived Wednesday with 167 evacuees, and five of them were hospitalized after developing symptoms that warranted further observation for possible exposure to the coronavirus from China....



