Blood bank to hold blood drive Feb. 23

FALLBROOK – Albertsons in Fallbrook is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank Sunday, Feb. 23, from noon to 5 p.m. Albertsons is located at 1133 S. Mission Road, and the blood drive will take place in the parking lot.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health, may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended before donation. All donors must show picture identification.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit http://www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call (800) 469-7322.

Submitted by San Diego Blood Bank.