Free blood pressure screenings offered Feb. 14

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Love Your Heart is an annual event in which organizations from across the U.S. and Mexico join together to provide free blood pressure screenings to the public on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Last year over 43,000 people got to know their blood pressure numbers and took charge of their own heart health.

All are invited to the next Love Your Heart event, Friday, Feb. 14, at two local places: Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or Fallbrook Family Health Center, 1328 S. Mission Road, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and the second-leading cause of death in San Diego County. Obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and a family history of heart disease can put someone at greater risk of heart disease.

Last year, more than 43,000 people got their blood pressure checked at Love Your Heart sites in the United States and Mexico.

For questions, email loveyourheartsd@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Submitted by Live Well San Diego.