Injuries cost Warriors in girls' soccer matches

Last updated 2/11/2020 at 7:07pm

Injuries will keep Fallbrook High School’s girls’ soccer team from repeating the Warriors’ 2018-2019 Valley League championship.

A Feb. 4 loss in Ramona gave Fallbrook a 1-4-2 league record for the season along with a 4-9-2 overall mark.

“The story of the season is mainly missing players due to injury,” Fallbrook coach Sergio Garcia said.

Fallbrook and Ramona High School tied in 1-1 match, Jan. 16, in Fallbrook. The Warriors followed that match with a 2-1 defeat Jan. 21, at San Pasqual High School.

“It was a close game,” Garcia said.

The game was scoreless at halftime.

“Fo...