Injuries cost Warriors in girls' soccer matches
Last updated 2/11/2020 at 7:07pm
Injuries will keep Fallbrook High School’s girls’ soccer team from repeating the Warriors’ 2018-2019 Valley League championship.
A Feb. 4 loss in Ramona gave Fallbrook a 1-4-2 league record for the season along with a 4-9-2 overall mark.
“The story of the season is mainly missing players due to injury,” Fallbrook coach Sergio Garcia said.
Fallbrook and Ramona High School tied in 1-1 match, Jan. 16, in Fallbrook. The Warriors followed that match with a 2-1 defeat Jan. 21, at San Pasqual High School.
“It was a close game,” Garcia said.
The game was scoreless at halftime.
“Fo...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)