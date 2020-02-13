Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Injuries cost Warriors in girls' soccer matches

 
Injuries will keep Fallbrook High School’s girls’ soccer team from repeating the Warriors’ 2018-2019 Valley League championship.

A Feb. 4 loss in Ramona gave Fallbrook a 1-4-2 league record for the season along with a 4-9-2 overall mark.

“The story of the season is mainly missing players due to injury,” Fallbrook coach Sergio Garcia said.

Fallbrook and Ramona High School tied in 1-1 match, Jan. 16, in Fallbrook. The Warriors followed that match with a 2-1 defeat Jan. 21, at San Pasqual High School.

“It was a close game,” Garcia said.

The game was scoreless at halftime.

“Fo...



