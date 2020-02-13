Warriors girls basketball to host first-round playoff game Wednesday

The Fallbrook Union High School Girls Varsity Basketball team will host a first-round Division III playoff game on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Fallbrook High. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook High's varsity girls basketball team is seeded No. 7 in the CIF San Diego Section Division III CIF Playoffs and are slated to host a first-round playoff game on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Fallbrook High.

The Warriors are matched up with No. 10 seeded Madison and if they win, would go on to play the winner of No. 2 Helix and No. 10 Mar Vista.

Depending on how things shake out, the Warriors would go on the road to face Helix or stay home to take on Mar Vista on Saturday, Feb. 22 in a quarterfinal matchup.

Head coach Jessica Ramirez' Warriors finished with a 17-10 overall record while posting a 6-4 Valley League record, good enough for third place in the league.

