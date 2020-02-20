Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook AAUW hosts speech contest

 
Last updated 2/21/2020 at 1:45pm

Treasurer Elizabeth Leader and mentoring group director and coach Karen Langer Baker congratulates the contestants as they received certificates and cash awards, including Lizette Mendoza, third-place winner Dolores Pascual, Lily Mendoza, first-place winner Jimena Ramirez, Paulina Gonzalez and second-place winner Alma Aguilar. Not pictured is Aislinn Morales.

FALLBROOK – Seven mentees recently competed in the Fallbrook AAUW Mentorship Program's annual speech contest, which was held in the Community Room of the Fallbrook Library. Fallbrook Toastmasters members served as judges. The topic was "Women Who Have Inspired Me."

Submitted by AAUW.

Aislinn Morales, whose goal is to become a special education teacher, gives an impassioned speech about Greta Thunberg, who regards her Asperger's form of autism to be her secret weapon rather than a disability.

 
