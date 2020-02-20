Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

UDallas students named to fall 2019 dean's list

 
IRVING, Texas – Nearly 500 University of Dallas undergraduate students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher, including Teresa Brodak and Angela Allen of Fallbrook.

The University of Dallas, located in a metropolitan area of nearly 7 million people, is a leading Catholic university widely recognized for academic excellence by well-known publications, organizations and accrediting bodies.

Submitted by University of Dallas.





 
