UDallas students named to fall 2019 dean's list
Last updated 2/21/2020 at 1:47pm
IRVING, Texas – Nearly 500 University of Dallas undergraduate students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher, including Teresa Brodak and Angela Allen of Fallbrook.
The University of Dallas, located in a metropolitan area of nearly 7 million people, is a leading Catholic university widely recognized for academic excellence by well-known publications, organizations and accrediting bodies.
Submitted by University of Dallas.
