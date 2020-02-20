Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

2019 Internet Crime Report released

Data reflects an evolving threat and the importance of reporting

 
Last updated 2/21/2020 at 12:39pm



WASHINGTON – Internet-enabled crimes and scams show no signs of letting up, according to data released by the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center in its 2019 Internet Crime Report. The last calendar year saw both the highest number of complaints and the highest dollar losses reported since the center was established in May 2000.

IC3 received 467,361 complaints in 2019 – an average of nearly 1,300 every day – and recorded more than $3.5 billion in losses to individual and business victims. The most frequently reported complaints were phishing and similar ploys, nonpayment and nonde...



