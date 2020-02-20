Issa holds town hall at Temecula VFW

Members of the Temecula Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4089 talk with California Congressional District 50 candidate Darrell Issa during a public meet and greet, Feb. 15.

Former U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa stopped by Temecula's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4089 Saturday, Feb. 15, as part of his bid to return to the House of Representatives via California's 50th Congressional District.

Issa served for almost two decades in the U.S. House of Representatives, first in California's 48th Congressional District, then in the 49th after redistricting. Issa, a Republican, did not seek reelection in 2018, and his former district flipped to Democrat Mike Levin that year. But with Rep. Duncan Hunter's conviction of a federal corruption charge and resignation from the House...