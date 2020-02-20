Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Palomar College Board approves resignation agreement with Blake

 
Last updated 2/21/2020 at 12:50pm



SAN MARCOS – The governing board of the Palomar Community College District approved an agreement Tuesday, Feb. 11, with Superintendent and President Joi Lin Blake, Ph.D., under which she has resigned. Blake’s resignation will take effect June 30.

Jack Kahn will continue to perform the executive and leadership duties of the district as the acting superintendent and president. Kahn has been serving in this position since Dec. 17.

Submitted by Palomar College.

