Supervisors adopt ordinance for temporary agritourism community events

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance to address temporary agritourism community events.

Because the changes amended the county's Code of Regulatory Ordinances as well as the county's Zoning Ordinance two readings were required. The supervisors' 4-0 vote Jan. 29, with Kristin Gaspar not present at the time of the vote, approved the first reading and introduction of the ordinance amendments to define and allow for temporary agritourism community events while a 5-0 vote Feb. 12 approved the second reading and adoption. The action also included permit fee waivers.

In...