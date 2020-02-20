Supervisors appropriate CDBG funding, set March 11 hearing to purchase new park land
Last updated 2/21/2020 at 2:24pm
On consecutive days the San Diego County Board of Supervisors took actions for the acquisition of park land in Fallbrook.
The supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday, Feb. 11, to amend the 2019-2020 Community Development Block Grant plan to reallocate $1,900,000 of CDBG funding including up to $1,200,000 to purchase the Fallbrook land for a park site. A 5-0 vote Feb. 12 appropriated $1,172,000 of that money into the capital outlay fund for the Fallbrook park project and set a hearing date of March 11 to approve the purchase of 6.8 acres from Barr Ranch, LLC.
“I’m very happy,” Supervisor Jim D...
