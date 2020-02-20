Supervisors appropriate CDBG funding, set March 11 hearing to purchase new park land

On consecutive days the San Diego County Board of Supervisors took actions for the acquisition of park land in Fallbrook.

The supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday, Feb. 11, to amend the 2019-2020 Community Development Block Grant plan to reallocate $1,900,000 of CDBG funding including up to $1,200,000 to purchase the Fallbrook land for a park site. A 5-0 vote Feb. 12 appropriated $1,172,000 of that money into the capital outlay fund for the Fallbrook park project and set a hearing date of March 11 to approve the purchase of 6.8 acres from Barr Ranch, LLC.

“I’m very happy,” Supervisor Jim D...