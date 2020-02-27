Free Sunday concert features Pipe Dream

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host a free Sunday Concert, March 1, at 2 p.m. Pipe Dream is a musical duo consisting of nationally touring jazz artist Cobby Brzeski and beatboxing flutist Andrew Bustamante.

The two combine their unique talents to create an exciting, one-of-a-kind, musical act that captivates the imagination. Performing everything from originals to their own exciting covers of well-known tunes, Pipe Dream pushes the boundaries of what a musical duo can achieve and guarantees a fun and inspiring time for all.

For more information, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4650. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.