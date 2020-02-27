Warriors girls water polo ousted in CIF semifinals

Sean Redmond, head coach of Fallbrook High School Warriors varsity girls’ water polo, knew his team would be facing a game against Westview High School in the semifinals of the CIF San Diego Section Division I playoffs Wednesday, Feb. 19.

He said as much when the playoff seedings were announced a couple of weeks ago.

“Going into the CIF championships, when I saw the seeding and saw Westview as a No. 7 seed, I even told this to one of the tournament directors, I think Westview is the dark horse,” Redmond said. “You know, if you aren’t paying attention, you will underestimate them,...