Five reasons spring is a great time to buy a home

FALLBROOK – Thinking of finally getting your own home this spring? This season is the busiest time in real estate, and here are reasons why it is a good time to buy and hopefully help homebuyers "spring ahead" to a decision.

Extra cash from your tax refund.

For those who finish their taxes and end up getting a fine amount of refund, this additional money can be used as a down payment.

School is out in summer.

There is a strong chance the family will be moving in summer if a new home is bought in spring. The children will be at home, and parents get a break from crazy school schedules. Also, there would be less uprooting involved than if the family were to move to a new house and change schools in the middle of a school year.

Good moving weather.

Moving is a lot of work in itself; add rain or too much heat to the mix and things get a lot harder. Moving in around spring or summer ensures many clear skies and furniture and electronics can be kept dry and away from water damage.

Prime time for real estate.

Based on past trends, spring is a very good time to enter the housing market. More properties are being listed and the demand is consistently strong, no matter the economy. It means buyers could need to be more strategic with their offers due to high competition.

They could do things like considering waiving the inspection fee or ignore one of those minor fixes that show up in the inspection report to give them an advantage over other homebuyers. So, having a reliable real estate professional who's well-versed with current market conditions and workarounds is a huge plus.

Prices are going up.

Home values are on the rise, so the earlier a homebuyer decides to make a move will give them a good opportunity to get a good price. And if they buy a home now, a homebuyer will be able to start building equity as the value of the home "blooms" with the market.

Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions anyone will ever make in their lifetime, and it can bring much stress and overwhelm. But those who are motivated and diligent can find the right deal that fits their needs.

This article first appeared on Broadpoint Properties' website, https://servingsandiegocounty.com.

