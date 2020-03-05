CrossCreek offers special membership discount for limited time

Imagine standing on a tee box, surveying the long, winding yards ahead with a golf club in hand and silence all around.

That's what golfers will experience when they play a round of golf at CrossCreek Golf Club in the De Luz hills overlooking Temecula.

Now imagine doing that anytime, whenever for an entire year.

CrossCreek, one of Southern California's top golf courses, is offering a special membership deal for golfers looking to get away for a round of golf without having to pack a bag.

Through March 31, CrossCreek is offering 50 of its all-inclusive Bobby Jones memberships for just $275 per month with a 12-month commitment.

"We're only selling up to 50 of these seven-day memberships that include unlimited golf, unlimited range balls on the all-grass driving range, 20% off merchandise, your SCGA index is included and there's much more," Dave Garner, general manager of CrossCreek Golf Club, said.

At $275 per month with an annual commitment, the deal is a significant discount from the $410 regular price.

Included in the 12-month membership, members pay no fees at the time of play, and member guests can receive up to $20 off regular green fees.

All golf includes a shared cart, complimentary range balls, 14-day advanced tee times up to four players and discounted fees and complimentary lunch to our monthly tournaments.

The benefits of the membership plan are great, but top-quality golf at an Arthur Hills-designed golf course is at the heart of the deal. And according to Garner, the course has never been in better shape.

"The course has been in great shape for the last year," he said. "I mean from fairways to surrounds to aprons, the greens, the course itself is just in absolutely beautiful condition."

And then there's the serenity associated with playing a golf course that isn't surrounded by homes and every golf hole is separated from the others.

"Every hole is isolated in itself," Garner said. "When you're on a golf hole out here, there's no hole even around you that separates the municipal golf courses from the better golf courses. The holes never duplicate themselves, they're totally on their own.

"We've always been known as a beautiful location and the condition of the course just makes it that much better," Garner said.

He said for avid golfers who want to get away from it all, CrossCreek is the place. They won't find a lot of foot traffic at CrossCreek; they don't host meetings or have conferences at the facility.

Valley News/Shane Gibson photo Greg Wright tees off at Cross Creek Golf Club.

"You get the feeling of being away from the traffic of life," Garner said. "You're in a beautiful location, and you're only 6 miles away from Temecula and Interstate 15. It's both convenient and exclusive."

In addition to all of the amenities offered at CrossCreek, Garner said they pride themselves on "a culture of customer service."

He suggested that golfers looking for a truly unique golfing atmosphere experience should move quickly to get in on this limited-time deal.

"Some of the spots are already filling up, so people should get signed up right away," Garner said. "There's no better offer in golf in the area, for sure."

CrossCreek Golf Club is located at 43860 Glen Meadows Road in Temecula. To claim the offer or for more information, call (951) 506-3402 or visit http://www.crosscreekgolfclub.com.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.