Connections Networking to hear from Be Well Yoga

FALLBROOK – Introducing Be Well therapy and learning about how yoga benefits cancer survivors and their caregivers will be the topic at Connections Networking breakfast meeting Wednesday, March 18, from 8-9 a.m., presented by Elisha Wright and Ellen Duggan, ambassadors for Be Well Yoga for Cancer Recovery.

As it is an open meeting, the group invites the community to join them. A suggested donation of $5 includes a hot breakfast buffet. To attend this meeting, RSVP by Monday, March 16, with Sharon Stika at (760) 519-0361 or glorifyhim1000@aol.com.

Be Well Therapy, a nonprofit corporation specializing in helping those living with cancer, and their caregivers, live a more balanced life, serves the Fallbrook area by offering donation-based classes at Sage Yoga Studios, Fallbrook and Bonsall, as well as a bilingual class at Fallbrook Regional Health District Community Center, 1636 E. Mission Road, in Fallbrook and is currently funded through a grant from the Fallbrook Health District.

Additional donations help survivors receive private sessions on an as needed basis, as well as scholarships to wellness events and pays the specially trained yoga teacher that teaches the classes. Suggestions for events, recommendations for groups to present to and online donations are welcome. For more information, visit https://bewelltherapy.net.

Connections Fallbrook Networking Group is a business networking group comprised of local professionals. Connections members support charity and community events. At every third Wednesday breakfast meeting, the group has an educational presentation from a local representative to learn what is happening in Fallbrook.

Connections meets weekly for breakfast at Trupiano’s Italian Bistro. To learn more about the group or to join, visit http://www.connectionsfallbrook.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Connections Networking Group.