FRHD to host blood drive March 31

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, Tuesday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 138 S. Brandon Road, in the parking lot.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health, may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended before donation. All donors must show picture identification.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit http://www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call (800) 469-7322.

Submitted by San Diego Blood Bank.